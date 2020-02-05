Help troopers ID driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Oconee Co.

Example of possible make and model of Silverado truck involved in hit-and-run- Photo courtesy of South Carolina Highway Patrol

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run on Monday in Oconee County.

Example of possible make and model of Silverado truck involved in hit-and-run- Photo courtesy of South Carolina Highway Patrol

According to a SCHP flyer, a pedestrian was hit and injured by a truck on Monday night at around 6:50 p.m. on Friendship Road (Secondary 21) near Sitton Mill Road (Secondary 54) in the county.

The truck is described as being a 2000 to 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

SCHP officials said the truck let the scene traveling in an unknown direction on Friendship Road, and could possible have damage on the passenger’s side. The passenger’s side mirror should also be missing, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, the vehicle or the driver is asked to call SCHP at 864-241-1000, 1-800-768-1503, or call Crimestoppers of Oconee County at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).