‘Help Wanted’ sign gets creative for Upstate restaurant

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA)- Businesses across the country are facing staffing shortages and one restaurant in the Upstate is getting creative.

One employee of the Waffle House​ on Boiling Springs Road says they’ve been dealing with having to take extra shifts and longer hours for months.

Customers are noticing the delays.

Shannon Williams said, “They’re backed up and you’re waiting 20 minutes but like I said it doesn’t matter what restaurant you go to.. They’re all like that.”

He blames extended wait times on the lack of employees.

“Any place you go into, fast food is not fast food anymore. They don’t have the staff,” Williams said.

Williams is right.

Vice President of Public Relations at Waffle House, Njeri Boss, says that’s exactly what the problem is for Waffle Houses across the country, including the one on Boiling Springs Road.

Boss says, “In situations where we haven’t had the staffing, we’ve had to learn to do things like shut down parts of the restaurant, do to-go only on certain shifts, or even have to close the restaurant at a certain time and re-open later.”

Now hiring signs are posted everywhere inside.

Even their high-rise sign outside has been dedicated to getting applicants.

For awhile it carried messages like “Help Wanted”, but now managers are spicing things up taking a more original approach.

“They put a marquee on the high-rise sign and like you said had the regular now hiring, but wanted to differentiate themselves,” Boss said.

They’re hoping to stand out from the rest since so many are hiring.

“We wanted people to have something that would catch their eye and say hey this is a little bit different from the other industries and companies you’re looking at,” Boss said.

Waffle House says even though they have a standard for what goes on the billboards and signs, they’re encouraging more of their restaurants to get creative like this one.