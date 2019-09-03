Helpful links for South Carolinians ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Premium Getty Images for WFLA use only

(WSPA) – As Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coast, we’ve got some helpful links to help keep you and your family safe.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website is where you can go for the latest updates on the storm.

Are you evacuating from areas along the coast? Find a full list of emergency shelters by clicking here.

Need to know if state and county government offices where you live are closed due to Dorian?

Find the the latest closings and delay here.

Are you needing a list of items for your family’s emergency kit? Click here to see what you should have on-hand.

According to SCEMD’s website, state and local authorities will announce evacuations by predesignated zones.

Don’t know your zone? Click here!

Need to report price gouging where you are? Click here for more info!

Are you interested in donation or volunteering your time before, during and after the storm? Here’s a link to find out how.

Sign up for Code Red Alerts here.