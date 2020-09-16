Helpful numbers, links during severe weather events

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – As heavy rain, along with some potential flooding, is expected for our region Thursday, we want to provide some helpful links ahead of the storm.

SOUTH CAROLINA

UTILITY COMPANIES:

  • Duke Energy
    • South Carolina/North Carolina customers:
      • To check for current outages, click here.
      • To report an outage, click here or download the Duke Energy app to report an outage on the app.
      • For more information, call 800-777-9898 (Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) or click here.
  • Broad River Electric Cooperative
    • For a storm checklist and storm preparation info, click here.
    • To report an outage, call 1-866-266-7688, text the cooperative about your outage or report your outage on the app.
  • Blue Ridge Electric Co-op
    • Report an outage, call 1-888-BLUERIDGE or click here.
    • For more information, call 800-240-3400 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)/ Dispatchers are available 24/7 for after-hour emergencies

UNITED WAY:

  • United Way of the Piedmont
    • To find assistance, dial 211 or search for services in your area at SC211.org
  • United Way of Greenville County
    • To find assistance, dial 211 or search for services in your area on the Community Resource Guide here.

AMERICAN RED CROSS:

  • If you need to find an open shelter near you, information on how to recover after a storm, click here or call the Upstate SC Chapter at 1-864-271-8222.

SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION:

  • For current traffic and road conditions, click here.
  • For the SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program, dial: *HP ( or: *47)
  • Need to report an emergency? Call the SCDOT Customer Service Center at 1-855-GO-SCDOT (1-855-467-2368) 

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTS NUMBERS IN THE UPSTATE:

  • Call 911 for all life threatening emergencies
  • Spartanburg County Emergency Management – 864-595-5365
  • Greenville County Emergency Management – 864-467-2680
  • Anderson County Emergency Management – 864-332-5732
  • Laurens County Emergency Management – 864-984-4731
  • Pickens County Emergency Management – 864-898-5945
  • Oconee County Emergency Management – 864-638-4200
  • Cherokee County Emergency Management – 864-487-2560
  • Union County Emergency Management – 864-429-1620
  • Abbeville County Emergency Management – 864-366-2400

NORTH CAROLINA

UNITED WAY:

  • United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County
    • To find assistance, dial 211, or call 828-255-0696

AMERICAN RED CROSS:

  • Western North Carolina Chapter
    • If you need to find an open shelter near you, information on how to recover after a storm, click here or call 828-258-3888.

NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION:

  • For current traffic and road conditions, click here, or call 511 (or 877-511-4662 from outside of North Carolina).
  • Also visit DriveNC.gov for real-time information on events that could be impacting travel across the state.
  • You can also visit ReadyNC.org for emergency preparedness, weather conditions, evacuations and other emergency management information.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTS NUMBERS IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA:

  • Call 911 for all life threatening emergencies
  • Rutherford County Emergency Management: 828-287-6090
  • Polk County Emergency Management: 828-894-6342
  • Henderson County Emergency Management: 828-697-4728
  • Buncombe County Emergency Management: 828-250-6600
  • McDowell County Emergency Management: 828-652-7121
  • Transylvania County Emergency Management: 828-884-3188
  • Haywood County Emergency Management: 828-452-6600
  • Madison County Emergency Management: https://www.madisoncountync.gov/e911.html
  • Yancey County Emergency Management: 828-678-9266
  • Mitchell County Emergency Management: 828-688-2139
  • Jackson County Emergency Management: 828-586-4055
  • Swain County Emergency Management: 828-488-6021
  • Macon County Emergency Management: 828-349-2000
  • Graham County Emergency Management: 828-479-7967

