Helpful numbers, links during severe weather events

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – As heavy rain, along with some potential flooding, is expected for our region Thursday, we want to provide some helpful links ahead of the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA
UTILITY COMPANIES:
- Duke Energy
- South Carolina/North Carolina customers:
- To check for current outages, click here.
- To report an outage, click here or download the Duke Energy app to report an outage on the app.
- For more information, call 800-777-9898 (Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) or click here.
- South Carolina/North Carolina customers:
- Broad River Electric Cooperative
- To check for current outages, click here.
- For a storm checklist and storm preparation info, click here.
- To report an outage, call 1-866-266-7688, text the cooperative about your outage or report your outage on the app.
- Blue Ridge Electric Co-op
- To check for current outages, click here.
- Report an outage, call 1-888-BLUERIDGE or click here.
- For more information, call 800-240-3400 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)/ Dispatchers are available 24/7 for after-hour emergencies
UNITED WAY:
- United Way of the Piedmont
- To find assistance, dial 211 or search for services in your area at SC211.org
- United Way of Greenville County
- To find assistance, dial 211 or search for services in your area on the Community Resource Guide here.
AMERICAN RED CROSS:
- If you need to find an open shelter near you, information on how to recover after a storm, click here or call the Upstate SC Chapter at 1-864-271-8222.
SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION:
- For current traffic and road conditions, click here.
- For the SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program, dial: *HP ( or: *47)
- Need to report an emergency? Call the SCDOT Customer Service Center at 1-855-GO-SCDOT (1-855-467-2368)
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTS NUMBERS IN THE UPSTATE:
- Call 911 for all life threatening emergencies
- Spartanburg County Emergency Management – 864-595-5365
- Greenville County Emergency Management – 864-467-2680
- Anderson County Emergency Management – 864-332-5732
- Laurens County Emergency Management – 864-984-4731
- Pickens County Emergency Management – 864-898-5945
- Oconee County Emergency Management – 864-638-4200
- Cherokee County Emergency Management – 864-487-2560
- Union County Emergency Management – 864-429-1620
- Abbeville County Emergency Management – 864-366-2400
NORTH CAROLINA
UNITED WAY:
- United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County
- To find assistance, dial 211, or call 828-255-0696
AMERICAN RED CROSS:
- Western North Carolina Chapter
- If you need to find an open shelter near you, information on how to recover after a storm, click here or call 828-258-3888.
NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION:
- For current traffic and road conditions, click here, or call 511 (or 877-511-4662 from outside of North Carolina).
- Also visit DriveNC.gov for real-time information on events that could be impacting travel across the state.
- You can also visit ReadyNC.org for emergency preparedness, weather conditions, evacuations and other emergency management information.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENTS NUMBERS IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA:
- Call 911 for all life threatening emergencies
- Rutherford County Emergency Management: 828-287-6090
- Polk County Emergency Management: 828-894-6342
- Henderson County Emergency Management: 828-697-4728
- Buncombe County Emergency Management: 828-250-6600
- McDowell County Emergency Management: 828-652-7121
- Transylvania County Emergency Management: 828-884-3188
- Haywood County Emergency Management: 828-452-6600
- Madison County Emergency Management: https://www.madisoncountync.gov/e911.html
- Yancey County Emergency Management: 828-678-9266
- Mitchell County Emergency Management: 828-688-2139
- Jackson County Emergency Management: 828-586-4055
- Swain County Emergency Management: 828-488-6021
- Macon County Emergency Management: 828-349-2000
- Graham County Emergency Management: 828-479-7967