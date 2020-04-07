1  of  13
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Helpful web links, numbers for information during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
TEC--Goodbye Landline Phones_377515

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(WSPA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people have reached out about who to contact for more information on things such as filing for unemployment, business resources, free school meal information, as well as questions regarding Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders.

Below you’ll find a list we’ve compiled of helpful contact information:

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Economic Impact payments

Unemployment information

Prisma Health Virtual Visit

Business resources including non-essential closure list, clarification, and small business loan information

School closure, e-learning, and free school meal information

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Professional licensure and regulation updates

COVID-19 Resources specific to senior citizens

Governor McMaster’s Executive Orders

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Georgia Department of Public Health

Coronavirus information from The White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FEMA

Duke Energy COVID-19 Updates

Drug and alcohol abuse information, including online recovery resources

National Suicide Hotline

Coronavirus on our website, WSPA.COM

Need help? List of hotline numbers and web links on WSPA.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories