Helping seniors in the Upstate file taxes amid the pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Many people are sitting down to start their taxes or headed to a professional for help. But what about those who are used to doing things a different way? Groups across the Carolinas are trying the help seniors file their taxes in the best way possible.

Preparing taxes is something many people need help with.

“Taxes come whether there’s a pandemic or not so we have to do those thing and we’re trying to help folks with that,” Andrea Smith, executive director at Senior Action, said.

Senior Action is partnership with AARP helps thousands of seniors file per year.

“You would typically come in and physically sit down with a person one on one that helps them prepare their taxes,” Smith said.

It’s a free program through AARP. But this year things are a bit different.

“We usually have five locations where we do taxes. This year we’re down to two,” Smith said.

Seniors can still call a phone bank at (864)335-5011 to schedule an appointment, but it may take a little longer.

“A lot of those volunteers aren’t volunteering this year. They’re scared to get out there and get in the mix of it,” Dan Thomas, an IRS enrolled agent, said.

He said many senior centers that used to host events, like the AARP one, are closed due to pandemic restrictions.

“They’re short preparers they’re short the resources and so it’s leaving a lot of the seniors without any help at all,” Thomas said.

Some turn to people like him, only to find out tax prep outside of the program isn’t free.

“They were calling us desperate for help and they’re used to paying zero for a tax return,” Thomas said.

Thomas said some preparers will give seniors a discount. And Senior Action is working to make sure the free program is available to anyone who needs it.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of the people who do not have the ability to access and understand how to file their taxes on their own.”