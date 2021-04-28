Hemp Farm employees in Pickens county arrested

Pickens County, SC (WSPA) – State agents arrested two people who they say were growing and selling marijuana, the defendants say what they’re growing is totally legal.

The arrest warrant describes multiple drug transactions in a local parking lot. The suspects include a woman who says she’s a former narcotics officer.

The warrants say since October 2020 Neysa Caron and Shawn Crawford met with and sold marijuana to an undercover state agent, saying there were multiple transactions made at the same parking lot.

Caron is charged with 2 counts of drug manufacturing and possession and Crawford three counts of the same charges.

The two operate Killer Watts Farm and posted this statement on Facebook claiming what they produce is totally legal and non-narcotic hemp.

According to the warrants sled’s forensic lab confirmed the substance tested positive for marijuana.

Killer Watts Farm declined our request for an interview at the advice of their attorney.