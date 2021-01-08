Henderson and Buncombe Counties see snow and wet roads Friday morning

News
Posted: / Updated:

Asheville, N.C. (WSPA)- Snowflakes fell in the early morning into the early afternoon in Henderson County and Buncombe County North Carolina Friday.

Department of Transportation crews have been prepping the roads since Thursday with a brine solution to keep them from freezing over when temperatures drop .

Roads remained wet and slippery and some spots near Brevard Road and interstate 240 in Buncombe County.

Henderson County schools allowed teachers and students to have the day off to enjoy the snow day and for fear of power outages throughout the county.

Buncombe County schools have some students tasked with completing assignments virtually . Instructor said the students would have five days to complete their work.

