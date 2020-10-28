Henderson Co. braces for impacts from Zeta

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Local government and utility authorities say they are ready for any worst-case scenarios that could be caused by ongoing inclement weather.

Forecasters say that some areas across Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina could receive up to four inches of rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. The National Weather Service’s GSP office on Wednesday issued a tropical storm warning, a wind advisory and a flash flood watch for various portions of the region.

“Many of our departments at the City of Hendersonville are monitoring the weather and preparing to respond to whatever situation arises,” City of Hendersonville Spokeswoman Allison Justus said.

Justus said fire crews and public works personnel have necessary equipment ready, including chainsaws for downed trees and power lines and barricades to block off flooded areas.

“Our fire department wil stage apparatus across the city so that they can better respond should we have rising water or roadways that are covered in water,” she said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says it is not expecting severe impacts from Zeta; however, Public Information Officer Maj. Frank Stump told 7News water rescue crews will be on call just in case.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy also has crews on standby to assist with repairs.

“In the Carolinas, we have at least 2,400 folks who are ready to respond to any outages that we might have as a result of this system,” Duke Spokesman Ryan Mosier said. “We’re expecting that we could have impacts anywhere from the Northern Upstate and into the mountains all the way to the Carolina Coast.