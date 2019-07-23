Henderson Co. deputies seek couple for breaking into vehicle, stealing credit card

HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies are searching for two people who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a credit card.

Deputies say the two individuals broke into a car on Brookside Camp Rd.

Less than one hour later, a credit card taken during the vehicle break-in was used, according to deputies.

They say both individuals pictured took turns using the stolen credit card.

Henderson County deputies are looking for two people who broke into a car and stole a credit card. (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Henderson County deputies are looking for two people who broke into a car and stole a credit card. (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Henderson County deputies are looking for two people who broke into a car and stole a credit card. (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hendrix at 828-697-4911.