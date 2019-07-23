Henderson Co. deputies seek couple for breaking into vehicle, stealing credit card

HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies are searching for two people who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a credit card.
Deputies say the two individuals broke into a car on Brookside Camp Rd.
Less than one hour later, a credit card taken during the vehicle break-in was used, according to deputies.
They say both individuals pictured took turns using the stolen credit card.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the thieves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Hendrix at 828-697-4911.