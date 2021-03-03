Henderson Co. health providers to continue vaccinating current eligible groups

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina health department is hitting the brakes on moving ahead with vaccinating the next wave of eligible people. As we told you Tuesday night, Governor Roy Cooper has cleared the way for the next group of people to get the shot. But health leaders with Henderson County told 7 News, there are still thousands waiting their turn.

You can find a full press release from the Henderson County Department of Public Health below:

“The Henderson County Department of Public Health and its partners will remain focused on providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible seniors, healthcare workers, school and child care staff until supply increases enough to open up to additional essential workers.

Today, Gov. Roy Cooper announced vaccine providers can begin vaccinating essential workers eligible under Group 3 on Wednesday, March 3 if they are ready. With thousands of residents in the current eligibility groups still waiting to be vaccinated, local vaccine providers have decided together that as a county they remain focused on these groupings until further notice. The Health Department will not open the waitlist to additional Group 3 essential workers at this time.

Henderson County vaccine providers – including Pardee UNC Health Care, AdventHealth Hendersonville and Blue Ridge Health – continue to receive small weekly allotments while demand continues to outstrip supply. Thousands of seniors remain on the Health Department’s waitlist, many of whom have been waiting for several weeks for their turn.

At this time providers will remain focused on vaccinating the populations most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. According to the CDC, eight out of ten COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. have occurred in adults 65 and older. In Henderson County, this statistic is closer to nine in 10. Henderson County has one of the largest senior populations in the state, with U.S. Census data reporting 26.4 percent of the county population 65 and older. This is more than North Carolina’s overall figure of 16.7 percent.

Vaccine providers in Henderson County will announce when they are ready to begin vaccinating additional Group 3 essential workers.

Individuals can use the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Find My Vaccine Group tool at https://findmygroup.nc.gov/ or contact the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to

determine whether they qualify as an essential worker under Group 3.”