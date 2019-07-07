Henderson Co. man charged after deadly July 4 crash in NC lake

by: Associated Press

LAKE JAMES, N.C. (AP) – Authorities have charged a North Carolina man after a July 4 personal watercraft collision on Lake James that killed another man.

News outlets report that 47 year-old Edward Muniz of Henderson County is charged with felony death by impaired boating. He was released Friday on $50,000 bond.

Police say 911 calls started coming in Thursday night at about 10 p.m.

Hsaingtak Tong, also of Henderson County, was killed in the crash. He died on scene.

Authorities say the accident between the Jet Ski-type watercraft occurred between Benfield’s Landing and the new section of Lake James State Park.

The accident remains under investigation.

