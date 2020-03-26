1  of  8
Henderson Co. man charged with multiple felonies after police chase

by: WSPA Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with multiple felonies after a police chase in Henderson County.

On Thursday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was following up on citizen complaints in the Old Clear Creek Rd. area of Edneyville.  

Officers observed a motorcycle operating on the roadway with no registration plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. 

When officers activated their lights and siren, the operator of the motorcycle accelerated to speeds reaching 80mph.

After a police chase, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle in the area of St. Pauls Rd and fled on foot, deputies say.  

Members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and aviation unit responded to the scene and located Eric Lee Taylor hiding in a wooded area.

38-year-old Eric Lee Taylor was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Felony Flee to Elude

Felony Assault on Law Enforcement Animal (K-9)

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Driving while License Revoked.

Resisting a Public Officer

Possess Drug Paraphernalia 

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Bond was set at $28,250.00 secured.

