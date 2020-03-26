Henderson Co. man charged with multiple felonies after police chase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with multiple felonies after a police chase in Henderson County.
On Thursday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was following up on citizen complaints in the Old Clear Creek Rd. area of Edneyville.
Officers observed a motorcycle operating on the roadway with no registration plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
When officers activated their lights and siren, the operator of the motorcycle accelerated to speeds reaching 80mph.
After a police chase, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle in the area of St. Pauls Rd and fled on foot, deputies say.
Members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and aviation unit responded to the scene and located Eric Lee Taylor hiding in a wooded area.
38-year-old Eric Lee Taylor was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
Felony Flee to Elude
Felony Assault on Law Enforcement Animal (K-9)
Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Driving while License Revoked.
Resisting a Public Officer
Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Reckless Driving to Endanger
Bond was set at $28,250.00 secured.