Henderson Co manufacturing company hires students to make PPE

Henderson County, N.C. (WSPA)- Henderson county manufacturing company survival innovations typically produces equipment used by members of the military and defense forces however has decided during the coronavirus outbreak to give local students a paycheck.

General manager Mark Trexler says he is paying local high school and college students who are out of school and cannot collect stimulus or unemployment checks to make protective equipment for the community.

He says many of the students will be operating automatic sewing machines to make masks for the community and medical staff who need them.

Trexler said the students work in the afternoons in the evenings. He says he has created a second shift for them to come in to the facility at survival innovations in Henderson County.

to find out more information about Survival Innovations visit their website survivalii.com or Facebook page

