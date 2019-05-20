Henderson Co. officials remind residents to properly dispose hazardous items

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire at Henderson County Transfer Station (Photo Courtesy: Henderson County)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) - Henderson County officials reminded residents of the importance of properly disposing hazardous items following garbage fire Thursday night.

According to officials, a fire started inside of a semi-trailer at the Henderson County Transfer station. The trailer was being used to haul garbage to the county's landfill.

Henderson County Solid Waste employee Tyler Martone was driving by the facility when he noticed flames and contacted officials, including 911.

Emergency crews were able to put out the fire. The facility resumed normal operations.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials reminded residents of the importance of properly disposing hazardous materials.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, but volatile and hazardous materials like chemicals, electronics and batteries can ignite in the right conditions. This incident is the reason why it’s important for residents to dispose of certain household items properly,” Environmental Programs Coordinator, Christine Brown stressed. “We encourage residents to take advantage of the Solid Waste daily programs and special events.”

Officials said residents can drop off batteries, metals, appliances and peripheral electronics at no charge Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Convenience Center, located at 265 Convenience Center Drive Hendersonville, NC 28791.

“Fires would be a common occurrence if it wasn’t for the materials we pull out of the waste stream and separate daily at the Transfer Station and Convenience Center as well as at our special Household Hazardous Waste events,” Cane Creek Sewer & Solid Waste Operations Manager Greg Wiggins said.

Henderson County also hosts annual Household Hazardous Waste events at the Convenience Center to provide safe recycling and disposal of household chemicals, cleaners and pesticides, officials said. The events are held in the spring and in the fall. The next HHW events will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on September 10, October 8 and November 19.

The county also offers the Paint Recycling Program. Residents will be able to drop off all paint and paint related materials (except spray paints) at a $2 per gallon container fee, regardless of the amount inside of the container. Dried or solid paints will not be accepted. There is a 30-gallon per individual per event limit on paint recycling during the program.

For more information on the county’s Solid Waste programs, visit www.hcrecycles.org or contact Henderson County Cane Creek Sewer & Solid Waste Operations Manager, Greg Wiggins, at (828) 697-4505 or Environmental Programs Coordinator, Christine Brown at (828) 694-6524.