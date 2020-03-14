Henderson Co. schools detail plans amid closures

1  of  15
by: WSPA Staff

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools released their updated calendar after Governor Roy Cooper announced his executive order Saturday closing all K-12 schools.

HCPS will be closed to all students beginning Monday, March 16, and will remain closed for a minimum of two weeks. March 16 and 17 will be optional workdays for teachers.

According to a news release Henderson County Schools said, “The Learn From Home model will take effect for students Wednesday, March 18. Specific details regarding the Learn From Home model will be sent to families on Tuesday, March 17.”

HCPS is also finalizing plans for the continuity of meals during the shutdown.

Be sure to check www.HCPSNC.org/COVID-19 for the latest updates from Henderson County Public Schools, as well as public health resources. Please follow @HCPSNC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. And, please download the HCPS Mobile app and “opt-in” for notifications.

