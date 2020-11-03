Henderson Co. truck driver wins $150K in October Powerball drawing

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – A truck driver from Henderson County is now $150,000 richer after playing the Powerball.

According to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release, Alan Guyton from Flat Rock, NC, bought his $3 Power Play ticket at the Enmark Market on Hendersonville Road in Arden.

Lottery officials said Guyton’s Quick Pick ticket matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 21 drawing, winning him $50,000. His prize was tripled, though, to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

“It was a great thing,” Guyton said of his win. “I just did not expect it.”

According to the release, Guyton claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and took home $106,126 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“This money will help the people I love the most,” Guyton said. “And it will help me with my retirement.”

According to lottery officials, no one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which now climbs to $137 million as an annuity prize or $106.6 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.