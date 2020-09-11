Henderson County flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen deputy

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Flags are waving at half-staff in Henderson County in honor of fallen deputy, Ryan Hendrix.

Condolences are pouring in for the fallen Henderson County deputy.

“Very heartbroken for him and his family,” said Heather Highland who lives near where the shooting happened.

Russell Warren and Heather Highland live near where deputies said everything began in the middle of the night Thursday. They told 7 News, their hearts go out to the family and friends of Ryan Hendrix.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said Hendrix passed away at a hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in an overnight incident that started with a report of a vehicle break-in.

Sheriff Griffin told us Hendrix had been with the department for eight years. He was also a Marine with two kids and a fiance.

“He has done an outstanding job in every aspect that he served in,” said Henderson County Sheriff, Lowell Griffin.

But Sheriff Griffin said his commitment to help others continues, his organs will be donated. The family of Deputy Ryan Hendrix said in a statement, he was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved.

Additionally, leaders with the county sent out the following information:

“By order of County Manager Steve Wyatt, all flags at Henderson County facilities have been lowered to half-staff to honor the life, service and sacrifice of Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hendrix.

Henderson County mourns the loss of a patriot, and a public servant who dedicated his young life to serving and protecting his community. Tomorrow, we revere, remember and reflect on the patriots that were lost to us on September 11, 2001. Tomorrow we will include Deputy Ryan Hendrix in our time of reverence, reflection and remembrance.”

