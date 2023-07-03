HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man was arrested Monday evening on multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon, law enforcement said.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Lee Bond, 21, is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $124,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office deputies were called to the Fox Ridge Mobile Park at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

At the trailer park deputies reportedly found Bond holding a knife. Deputies said they spoke to Bond and eventually convinced him to drop the knife. When he did, he was arrested.

Inside the home they were called to deputies reportedly found three people with stab wounds. Two had to airlifted nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries and a third was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Bond has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Henderson County.