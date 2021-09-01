Henderson County Public Schools escalate mask mandate

HENDERSON, CO. (WSPA) – On Tuesday night, Henderson County Public Schools officials announced heightened mask requirements in schools.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, all Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor settings, including indoor extracurricular activities on school grounds.

This is a change to the Henderson County Board of Public Education’s Aug. 9 decision, which required face coverings indoors only when students were scheduled for instruction and not during indoor athletic events.

“We regularly evaluate a number of factors that represent to our board of public education. Theses include our community positivity rates, our school affected cases and our health trends that are local to us,” Molly McGowan Gorsuch, public information officer at Henderson County Public Schools, said.

On authority of the Henderson County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. John Bryant updated the administrative expectations for the district, which will now require students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings indoors at all HCPS locations and properties.

District administrators and school board members remain committed to monitoring community health trends and adjusting school system operations in the interest of student, staff, and public health.