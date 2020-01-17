Henderson County Sheriff’s Office ask for public’s help finding runaway teen

by: WSPA Staff

(Image: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

The sheriff’s office says Nicole Sanchez left her home in the East Flat Rock area around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Nicole, 14, was last spotted wearing a green hoodie, gray sweat pants and yellow shoes. Nicole is described as 4’11” tall and 144 pounds.

Authorities do not know Nicole’s direction of travel or destination.

Anyone with information regarding Nicole’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4911.

