Jeffrey Timothy Devaughn, 40, of Hendersonville was arrested in Oklahoma.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department investigators have identified a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery.

We reported earlier that police responded to a robbery at TD Bank, located at 535 Grenville Highway, on July 12.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jeffrey Timothy Devaughn, 40, of Hendersonville, for felony common law robbery.

Devaughn has been apprehended in Oklahoma and extradition to North Carolina is pending.