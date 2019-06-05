Hendersonville Chick-fil-A offering $14 an hour to full-time workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — You get what you pay for, and a local restaurant hopes higher pay will attract great people.

Chick-fil-A Hendersonville announced full-time employees will be paid a starting wage of $14 an hour.

The announcement was made Monday on Facebook. 

Joel Benson, owner of the location on Highlands Square Drive, said in the announcement that they’ve had “tremendous success” paying workers $13 an hour.

“We’re looking for a greater level of talent, so we’re going to up the ante. We’re going to begin starting our full-time staff out at $14 an hour,” he continued. 

Benson said they’re looking for “high-character people with a heart to serve.”

Interested? Prospective employees are asked to apply online or visit the restaurant. 

