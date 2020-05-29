Hendersonville closes vehicle traffic downtown to allow shoppers space to distance

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA)- The mayor of Hendersonville North Carolina and local businesses are welcoming visitors to support them this weekend and practice social distancing.

Main street from third Avenue to Allen Street Will be closed off starting Friday at five and opening on Sunday evening to allow for tourists and day trippers to come downtown and shop at local stores and dine at local restaurants. The mayor hopes that people will come support local businesses and still be able to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet apart, wear a mask and remember to wash their hands frequently.

The nearest calling it open streets in Hendersonville and will Invite businesses to take a pledge to practice extra safety measures to keep visitors safe while keeping their doors open for the weekend.