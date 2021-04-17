Hendersonville man charged with sex crimes after US Marshals locate him in WV

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving juveniles.

Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Dana Paul Rogers Jr., 35, of Hendersonville, with 9 charges stemming from a sexual assault investigation involving three juveniles.

He’s been charged with 3 counts of Second-Degree Forcible Sex Offense, 3 counts Statutory Sex Offense of a Child 15 Years of Age or Younger, and 3 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, deputies said.

The investigation began in February 2021 and culminated in Grand Jury Indictments being handed down on Rogers in March.

Rogers had left Henderson County, and with the assistance of the US Marshalls services, was recently located in West Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was extradited back to Henderson County this week, where he was served with these charges. His bond has been set at $750,000.00 secured.