Hendersonville man gets 17.5 years in prison for child pornography distribution charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on child pornography charges.

According to a news release, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell sentenced Brian Scott Harden, 39, to 210 months in prison on the charges.

Court documents revealed that law enforcement were notified on June 13, 2018 that Harden was distributing child pornography to another person on Skype.

A search warrant was executed at Harden’s home and law enforcement seized multiple computer devices, cell phones and a CD.

A forensic analysis of the items seized revealed that Harden possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, including images of children under 12.

According to the release, Harden admitted in court documents that before his arrest he had been sending and receiving child pornography online for at least two years, as well as admitted that he frequented chat rooms and websites to find and download the pornography to trade with others.

On Sept. 12, 2019, Harden pleaded guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography, and he is currently in federal custody.

According to the release, all federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.