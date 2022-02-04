Hendersonville man sentenced to life in prison for murder

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a man in 2018.

According to the North Carolina District Attorney, a jury found Kenneth Mills (AKA City Boi), 25, of Hendersonville, guilty of the murder of Lavoris Brown.

On August 23, 2018, Hendersonville police responded at 6:30 p.m. to Sullivan public park for reports of multiple shots fired at the park with a downed victim.

Once officers and medics arrived on scene, they noticed a chaotic scene with multiple citizens and witnesses around the victim, Brown, who had been shot multiple times. Brown was pronounced died at the scene.

After further investigation, police said Mills had discharged 10 rounds into the crowd from a handgun after a fight involving Brown’s and Mills’ girlfriend. Six bullets hit Brown and one bullet hit a bystander.

Mill then ran from the scene.

Officers located Brown four days later traveling on Four Season Boulevard. Brown was placed into custody and has remained in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the trail, Mills claimed self defense stating that Brown was carrying a weapon.

There is also no indication on the video clip of the incident that the deceased was carrying a weapon. The video did briefly capture Mills with a handgun raised towards Brown, followed by sounds of multiple shots being fired and the crowd screaming.

The Henderson County jury found Mills guilty of first degree murder. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.