Photo of Bonus Bucks $5 (Courtesy of the NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man is now $200,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket.

According to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release, Sheldon Capps bought his winning Bonus Bucks $5 scratch-off ticket from Mr. Pete’s Market VIII on Kanuga Road in Hendersonville.

Capps later claimed his prize on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Capps took home $141,501.