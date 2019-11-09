Hendersonville middle school honors veterans with luncheon

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Friday, November 8th marked year 12 of Rugby Middle School hosting it’s annual Veterans Day Luncheon.

Although, November 11 is the official veterans holiday date, that’s not the point says Rugby Middle School Principal Scott Moore.

“It’s important that our young people never lose sight of the fact that the freedoms that they enjoy are bought with the labor of these men and women,” Moore said.

Moore has hosted the luncheon as principal for the past six years. He added that he’s proud to honor veterans and teach the children the importance of celebrating loved one’s who’ve served.

Tanner Garren said he’s proud of his grandfather, Veteran U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Crew Chief Ron Case.

“I think it’s really cool how people put their lives on the line to help serve our country,” Garren said.

Case served four years in the air force and said he’s got an another reason for attending the luncheon, besides enjoying his grandson’s company.

“To show my respect for all the other vets,” Case said.

This is Veteran U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Colonel, 10th Special Forces Group, Green Beret, John Dotti’s second year at the luncheon. His son, John, is overjoyed to eat with his father.

“I think it is really fun that you kind of get to hang out with your parents and have lunch with them for a little bit of the day,” Dotti said.

“Generally families come once and then as they’re leaving, they’re asking me the date for next year,” Moore explained.

In addition to lunch, US Army Reserve Colonel, 518th Sustainment Brigade, Gerry Jackson spoke to the room about sacrifice and freedom. He added that Veterans Day shouldn’t be just one day, it should be a year round thing.

Col. Jackson has served in the military for the last 26 years and said he loves coming to events like this luncheon.

“Because I get the chance to talk to some of the veterans who’ve served before me. Tell me some of the things they went through. Also time to see my son and tell him, you know, we talk about the military all the time. But, to tell other young men and women about the United States military is a great experience for me,” Col. Jackson said.

From the various ceremonies run by the West Henderson High JROTC, to the announcement that Rugby Middle School had raised more than $1,600 for three veterans to take an honor flight to Washington D.C., to the luncheon, Nick Dotti applauded all.

“It’s just a great way to be, get a big hug from the community. I love that the school puts on a lot of effort, I know this is a kind of big give for them to support all of us,” Dotti said.

Dotti served in the army for 20 years. His son couldn’t be more proud.

For more information about the efforts Henderson County Schools do for their veterans, click here.


