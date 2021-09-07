Henderson Co. Courthouse cleared after bomb threat called into office of Sen. Tillis

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville police are investigating a bomb threat called into the office of Senator Thom Tillis.

As a precaution, the Henderson County Historic Courthouse was evacuated as officials investigate the threat.

The call came into the Senator’s Hendersonville office on the morning of September 7, however, the threat did not mention a specific location, date, or time.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad along with the FBI and other agencies responded and cleared the building.

No issues or threats were located, police said.

Staff have been permitted to return to the building.