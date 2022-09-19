HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Police Department announced Monday they are using a new community engagement service for Hendersonville residents.

The department plans to use PowerEngage, a software solution that integrates with the police department’s Computer Aided Dispatch and records management system.

The new service uses text messaging to connect callers with important information and allows feedback through short surveys after residents interact with the department.

“We were looking for a streamlined way to connect with the people we serve and keep them informed throughout their interactions with our department,” said Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand. “By launching this system, community members using police services will be more involved throughout the process. It will also allow our team to gather direct feedback on our performance and what we can do to improve.”

This new service can send text message surveys hours or days after a person has utilized a police department service. Customers can opt out of text surveys if they choose not to provide feedback.

The department stated the information gathered will be used to continuously improve services provided by the department, and positive feedback will be shared to encourage employees, boost morale, and recognize outstanding service.

HPD reminds residents that the new service should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime.

The new service is expected to go live later this month.