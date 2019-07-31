Hendersonville Police officer resigns following DWI arrest

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Police Department says one of their officers has resigned following a DWI arrest.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, officer Rob Underwood was arrested July 19 for DWI, speeding, and carrying a concealed handgun while consuming or under the influence of alcohol in Beaufort County, North Carolina.

Underwood resigned the next day. He had been with the Hendersonville Police Department since May 2006 and had been promoted to sergeant in August 2017.

Hendersonville Police Chief Herbert Blake provided this statement: