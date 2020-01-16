Hendersonville Police seek to ID wig-wearing bank robber

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a bank robbery suspect who was wearing a black wig.

Police are working to ID a bank robber in Hendersonville. (Picture: Hendersonville Police)

On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Hendersonville police responded to a robbery at the BB&T Bank located on Dana Road.

A black male, approximately 5’4 and wearing a shoulder-length black wig and black puffy jacket, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, police say.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a bank robber who was wearing a shoulder length black wig on Thursday. (Picture: Hendersonville Police)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a bank robber who was wearing a shoulder length black wig on Thursday. (Picture: Hendersonville Police)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a bank robber who was wearing a shoulder length black wig on Thursday. (Picture: Hendersonville Police)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a bank robber who was wearing a shoulder length black wig on Thursday. (Picture: Hendersonville Police)

The suspect retrieved the note and an undisclosed amount of money, exited the front of the building, and left in an unknown direction, according to police.



Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Eric LaRowe with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.

Tips may also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department App, which can be downloaded in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching “Hendersonville PD.”