Hendersonville Police training to use new non-lethal force device

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Police Department will be using a new non-lethal device that will stop a subject without using physical force, called the Bola Wrap.

The Bola Wrap is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an 8 foot Kevlar rope that can wrap around a person from 10 to 25 feet away.

Special Operations Lieutenant Mike Vesely said the department needs it.

“We have to have that other option, another force option, to deescalate a situation. So, it doesn’t turn into deadly force right off the bat, “Lt. Vesely said.