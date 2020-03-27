Hendersonville UPS evacuated after object left releases white powder, 2 persons of interest sought

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials are looking for two persons of interest after a UPS store in Hendersonville was evacuated after an object was left, detonated and put out a white powder in the building on Friday.

According to a City of Hendersonville news release, at around 11 a.m. two men walked into the UPS store, located on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville, and following an exchange with UPS associates, one of the men put down an unknown object that he activated.

The object then let out an unknown small amount of a white powder and the building was then evacuated.

Photo courtesy of the City of Hendersonville

Police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The North Carolina Hazardous Material Regional Response Team 6 is currently investigating to try to determine the makeup of the powder.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Fire Department, Asheville Police Department and federal agencies all responded to the scene.

Hendersonville officers are investigating the incident and are working to identify two persons of interest seen in surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Malinda Durner at 828-697-3046.