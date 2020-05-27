Hendersonville woman faces several drug charges after traffic stop, home search

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Drug Task Force detectives arrested a woman on several drug charges following a traffic stop on May 22.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the traffic stop led detectives to obtain a search warrant for Martha Sophia Berglind’s home in Hendersonville.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the vehicle stop and the search of the home led to the seizure of 5.15 pounds of cocaine, 350 doses of 30mg oxycodone hydrochloride, psylocybin mushrooms, MDMA, marijuana and $3,904 in cash.

Courtesy of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Berglind was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, trafficking opioids, two counts of felony possession of a schedule I drug, maintain dwelling for CS, possession of marijuana of more than half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where she was being held on $1,460,000 bond.

Anyone needing to report suspected drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.