Hendersonville woman wins ‘Mega Bucks’ with $200K scratch-off prize

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – A Hendersonville woman is now $200,000 richer.

According to an NC Education Lottery news release, Kathy Phillips reportedly finished her shift at Time Save Grocery & Service, a store she owns in East Flat Rock, on Easter Sunday and bought four $5 scratch-off tickets. Phillips ended up winning “Mega Bucks” with a $200,000 top prize.

“With it being Easter Sunday, I didn’t do anything that afternoon,” Phillips said. “It was the next day that I actually scratched the tickets.”

According to the release, Phillips claimed her prize on Thursday. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

Phillips said she plans to save for her future with the winnings.

“It will go into retirement for later on,” she said.