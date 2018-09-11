Hendrix Elementary on lockdown after man tries entering school

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Public Domain

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- An Upstate school was placed on lockdown after someone unsuccessfully tried to enter the school.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hendrix Elementary School in Boiling Springs.

In a message to parents, Principal Tina Humphries said someone tried entering the school through a locked door. The person did not gain entry to the school.

Humphries said staff immediately alerted law enforcement and the school was placed on lockdown.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

Deputies say the person is a homeless man with mental issues who was looking for help.

Humphries said all students and staff are safe.

