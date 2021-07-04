Hepatitis A case reported at Concord Waffle House, health officials say

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cabarrus Health Alliance is investigating a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at a Concord Waffle House.

The Waffle House is located at 1010 Vinehaven Drive.

Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. The signs are fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting,

fever, and possible jaundice.

The virus spreads when someone unknowingly ingests the virus, even in microscopic amounts, through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink. It most often spreads when proper hand washing is not practiced.

Possible exposure may have occurred in persons that bought and ate food from the Vinehaven Dr.

Waffle House on June 20 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. or June 21 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If you believe that you purchased and ate food during this time period, you can receive a hepatitis A

vaccine to prevent contracting the virus.

Cabarrus Health Alliance will host a Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic at 300 Mooresville Road in Kannapolis on Saturday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment necessary and insurance is not required.

Any persons with questions can call CHA staff at 704-920-1214. The hepatitis A vaccine is

available at local retail pharmacies, cost may be associated with these locations, health officials said.

“It’s extremely important that those who ate at the Waffle House on Vinehaven Dr. on June 20 or

June 21 receive their vaccination as soon as possible. The time frame for the vaccine to be

effective runs out within the next few days,” CHA said.

Date and time of exposure Get the vaccine no later than

June 20, 2021 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. July 4, 2021

June 21, 2021 12 a.m. – 7 a.m. July 5, 2021

Those who have had a hepatitis A infection or hepatitis A vaccine are protected from the virus and do

not need to take additional action.

Most children receive hepatitis A as part of the recommended vaccine series, health officials said.