Here’s how to report unethical business practices, health violations to the state of S.C.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Whether you’ve had a bad experience with a local business, contractor or agent there are a few resources available to help you find a solution:

South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA):

Resolves complaints about household products or a service a business has sold them.

Reports about identity theft and scams

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) :

Health complaints

Food safety complaints

Animal bites

Abandoned boats

Illegal dumping

According to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs, over 3,000 complaints were filed by consumers in the state of South Carolina. The department was able to recover over 8 million dollars worth of money spent by unsatisfied consumers.

The top three categories included:

555 complaints about vehicles

508 complaints about real estate

287 complaints about contractors

According to SCDCA officials, when consumers file complaints about businesses it helps them identify shady business practices which on a larger scale could influence state and federal laws and regulations.

If a business receives a large amount of complaints, they could be subject to an investigation. Thats why it’s important to report unethical business practices to the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs.

The SCDCA website allows consumers to view previously filed complaints about businesses such as car dealerships, restaurants and retail stores to protect them from a potentially unsatisfactory experience.

Please use the following links to access these resources:

Link to SCDHEC complaint forms: Click here

Link to SCDCA complaint forms: Click Here

Lookup business previously filed complaints: Click here