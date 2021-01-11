Here’s where you can find Girl Scout cookies in the Upstate this year

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Girl Scout cookie season has began and while you may be used to getting your cookie fix outside of your favorite grocery store, this year you’ll have to order them online.

Lauren Stover, a local Girl Scout, said over the years she’s made the bulk of her sales at in-person booths, but this year that option is off the table.

“During the pre-orders I get 300 to 400 boxes but booths I get double that easily. I get around 600 to 800 boxes,” Stover said.

Local Girl Scouts troops have shifted their cookie sales fully online and in order to purchase your boxes you’ll need to have a link from your favorite scout.

This change is something leaders told us they did not expect this year, but similar to many other entrepreneurs in the area, the girls were forced to find ways to adapt.

CEO Lora Tucker said the Girl Scouts cookie program is a way to teach young girls entrepreneurship, which is an experience they didn’t want the girls to miss out on due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We really had to be resilient and innovative” Tucker said. “Girl Scouts never stopped, we pivoted. We started virtual programming for girls because it’s so important for girls to stay connected and have fun.”

Tucker said troops are considering drive thru cookie booths in February and March, leaders are still brainstorming on safe ways to make those sales in-person.

