Heritage Act to go before SC Supreme Court Tuesday

News

by: WSPA,

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Heritage Act is going before the South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.

The Heritage Act is meant to protect Confederate Monuments from being removed or changed without 2/3 of lawmakers voting to do so.

At 10:30 a.m., the SC Supreme Court will take up the question on if its constitutional. A lawsuit challenges claims that the 2/3 requirement is a nearly impossible standard. The SC Attorney General said it’s likely unconstitutional, but asked the courts to take up the issue.

