Hershey changing the look of it's chocolate bars

Posted: May 16, 2019 03:30 AM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 03:30 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Iconic American cholocolate bar, Hershey, is being redesigned for a limited time.

For the first time since the candy bar launched in the 1900s it won't feature the company logo on the milk chocolate rectangles.

Instead the company will use 25 different Emojis.

The candy bars will be available in standard and snack size varieties starting this summer. 

