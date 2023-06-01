EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – As the summer approaches you may be looking for a few new healthy snacks on the go. Hester General Store in Easley has options that can help.

Katie Chaney opened the store to serve up nostalgia-baking items like cookies, scones and pies. She also has a large network of local farmers and distributors meaning she can serve up local nut butters, fruits, veggies and more.

Chaney said she was excited to try to bring back the old-time store feel that she remembers as a child visiting on the way to the lake or on vacation.

She said they make all beef, filler-free local hot dogs and other items to eat on location outside or while your kids play on the playground.

Visit their website for more information.