High Point Academy dismisses early due to power outage

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High Point Academy dismissed early Friday due to a power outage.
The school says Duke Energy is working to fix the issue at this time.
Read the full statement from the school below:
“Due to a power outage at the school, all High Point Academy students will dismiss at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 13. Duke Energy is working to correct the problem, but because of the extended repair time and cold temperatures, we have decided to dismiss early. Those coming to pick-up students should get in the car line as usual. Please be patient during today’s process, as it may take a little longer. We apologize for the inconvenience.”– High Point Academy Spartanburg