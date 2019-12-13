1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Bruce Drysdale Elementary Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Hendersonville Elementary Highlands School Lake Lure Classical Academy Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools Polk County Schools Rutherford County Schools Tot Learning Center FUMC Transylvania County Schools

High Point Academy dismisses early due to power outage

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
school bus closings delays generic-big_384093

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High Point Academy dismissed early Friday due to a power outage.

The school says Duke Energy is working to fix the issue at this time.

Read the full statement from the school below:

“Due to a power outage at the school, all High Point Academy students will dismiss at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 13. Duke Energy is working to correct the problem, but because of the extended repair time and cold temperatures, we have decided to dismiss early. Those coming to pick-up students should get in the car line as usual. Please be patient during today’s process, as it may take a little longer. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

High Point Academy Spartanburg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store