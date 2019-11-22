High school business producing bath balls to win “Business of the Year”

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Inside a traditional high school, the lines of education and business blur as each day is filled with working tasks.

“Well these are students who won’t receive a traditional diploma so they will go into the world of employment,” said Beth Hollingsworth who is a teacher at T.L. Hanna High School.

In order to teach the students the skills needed to succeed, the Fizzer Factory was born.

“Some people pack it, some people make it, some cut ribbons and some people heat seal sometimes,” said Amar Hasan who’s in the 10th grade and a worker at the factory.

Each bath ball is made, start to finish, inside T.L. Hanna High School.

“Then they can see how it’s marketed and how it sells so they can see how their work has brought money into this business to make it sustaining,” Hollingsworth said.

This first began as an enterprising idea, but has now developed into a full production solely by word of mouth, but this business is not one based on the bottom dollar.

“What I see here are young adults who have overcome a lot of challenges and working now as a team,” Hollingsworth said.

Rather this project is about gaining initiative and life skills that each student takes home at the end of the day.

“Communicating with people, working slowly, taking your time and making sure not to rush through things,” Hasan said.

Now this class or workforce doesn’t just have a product to be proud of, but a title as “Best Business of the Year.”

The group received their award from South Carolina’s Division on Career Development and Transition at a conference in Greenville this week. They also sold five hundred of their bath balls at the event.

To find out more about the program or find the form to order one of the fizzer balls, check out their Facebook page.