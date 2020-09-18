High School Football Jamboree Sept 18 in Gaffney

Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA) The McDonald’s Kickoff Classic happens Friday Sept 18, 2020 at The Reservation at Gaffney High School.

Lee Smith, football official and Jamboree organizer said there’s lots of interest in the game, as he sold tickets at an area McDonalds Thursday.

Smith said there are two large games being played for all four quarters instead of shorter stints like in past jamborees.

He said the stadiums will be filled with only 1400 fans total. 700 tickets are available first come first served for each side.

Dorman High School plays Clover at 6 pm with gates opening at 5 and Gaffney plays Byrnes at 8:30.

Smith said the stadium will be cleared and cleaned in between each matchup and fans will be asked to wear masks and sit socially distanced in smaller groups.

Money made from ticket sales at ten dollars a piece will go toward funding referees for JV and Middle school games in District 2 including Cherokee County, Spartanburg and Union County schools.