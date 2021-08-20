High school football looking towards restriction-free games

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA)- Friday night lights are among us, and they’re looking a lot more normal.

Many of the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place last year have been lifted across the Upstate.

During the 2020 football season, the coronavirus changed a lot for fans, players, and coaches.

“There wasn’t that same energy a lot of times at games,” Athletic Director for Greenville County Schools Darryl Nance said.

Nance adding, “Attendance issues, you know, required seating, limited seating and all that, it was very different.”

A year later, it’s that time again. Time to turn on the field lights and open the gates.

“We are looking for that fan experience, the great high school experience we want to have for all of our kids and teams,” Nance said.

Now, the start of this year is a little different.

For a lot of programs, normalcy is back in play.

Nance says is a breath of fresh air for some across the county.

“Masks are not going to be required. You can certainly wear them and that’s encouraged for those that want to do that. There’s no social distancing required, and we’ll have full attendance back at our events,” Nance said.

Adding, “There’s room for both sides, because high school football is for the kids and all these high school athletics are for our student-athletes to enjoy and we want people to remember that, that that’s the value, that what we’re teaching in athletes is much bigger than a political divide.”

7 News spoke to two athletic directors from Spartanburg County and Anderson County. Both said they don’t have any restrictions for tonight’s games but they’re going to keep an eye on the number and if they get worse then they could go back to having Covid protocols in place.