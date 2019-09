This week 7 News High School Red Zone Kickoff is traveling to Spartanburg County.



The Chesnee Eagles will take on the RS Central Hilltoppers.



7 News Pete Yanity tells us the Eagles return this season with their quarterback and several starting offensive lineman and 7 starters will return on defense.

The student council encouraged everyone to bring cans for a can drive they are holding to benefit area food pantries.

The home non-conference game starts at 7:30 at Chesnee High school.