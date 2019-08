It’s week one of High School Red Zone Kickoff and tonight the Walhalla Razorbacks take on West Oak.



The Razorbacks won 16 games in the past two seasons.



They return this season with their top running back and quarterback as well as the outside linebacker leading the defense.



Statistics show they’re enjoying the best two season stretch since the mid 90’s.



Coach Johnson welcomes the public to their non-conference game which kicks off at 7.